Jelly Deals: Video game vinyl soundtracks added to Play-Asia starting from £25

Not that long ago, having a vinyl record collection was mostly reserved for the kind of music aficionado who would find themselves scouring through every charity shop they see, searching for that one elusive Miles Davis record their collection had been missing. You know these people, we all know these people.

Over the past five or 10 years, however, vinyl has swung back into style in a big way. New release albums are getting vinyl pressings, long lost LPs from the 50s through to the 90s are being repressed in bigger, fancier versions for you to buy all over again and every company imaginable is finding an excuse to produce a record player with some form of Bluetooth or USB functionality.

Then there are companies such as DataDiscs, which is bringing classic Sega soundtracks to fancy limited edition vinyl sets. Even our own sister-site Gamer's Edition got in on the action with its recent Stardew Valley LP.

With all this in mind, it should surprise absolutely no-one that Play-Asia has recently collected as many of these extra fancy video game soundtracks on vinyl and are offering them up with international shipping. In the range presented on the site, you'll find brand new releases such as the Nier: Automata vinyl soundtrack along with Sega classics (Gunstar Heroes!), indie darlings such as Undertale's upcoming vinyl release and, most excitingly (for me, anyway), Snatcher.

You can see the whole lot over on Play-Asia right now, with shipping to anywhere in the world available and let's face it, it gives me another excuse to nerd out about Snatcher, which is never a bad thing.

Video game vinyl soundtracks from Play-Asia