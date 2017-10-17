Game Dev Tycoon coming to iPhone, iPad next month

Greenheart Games' business sim Game Dev Tycoon is coming to iPhone and iPad on 28th November, with an Android release and Steam content update not far behind.

The title's mobile release will see a UI overhaul as well as a "2017 update" which introduces new game topics. This update will be available for free on Steam soon after. See the new trailer below.

Game Dev Tycoon lets players build their own game studio from a one-person team in the '80s to a major modern-day studio, all while developing best-selling games and researching new technology.

In a tongue-in-cheek move, the updated version of the game includes a new piracy mode. This creates extra an extra challenge for players as they strive to battle piracy in-game and while receiving player emails "directly inspired by those the studio received in 2013 during their own piracy experiment".

When Game Dev Tycoon launched in 2013, Greenheart Games decided to use the title for their own piracy experiment, knowing its game would soon appear on file-sharing sites. The developer added an extra line of code into pirated copies so those who hadn't bought the game legitimately would struggle against piracy in the game itself. The feature cut the profits for each project created in-game compared to those who owned and paid for the full game - eventually resulting in bankruptcy.

Game Dev Tycoon is currently available on Steam at £6.99. An iPhone and iPad price is yet to be announced.