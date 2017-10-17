A decade on, Team Fortress 2 gets big new update

Valve shooter Team Fortress 2 is getting a big update this week, 10 years on from its initial launch.

Jungle Inferno is a mix of maps and cosmetic bits made partly by Valve and partly by the game's community.

Today, Valve revealed Mercenary Park - a new map made in-house which looks like a mix of Australian-themes and Jurassic Park.

Valve has also created two new taunts - Yeti Punch and Yeti Smash. And you thought Valve didn't develop games anymore.

Along with these are a handful of community-made maps and taunts. There's a full list over on the TF2 site.

Let's be honest though, this new animated trailer is the best bit of it all.