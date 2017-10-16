The Evil Within 2 physical launch sales quarter of original

Middle-earth: Shadow of War and The Evil Within 2 both entered the UK chart this week - but with very different fortunes.

Shadow of War launched in second place. Its physical sales were down slightly on console compared to 2014's Shadow of Mordor, but this could be put down to the rise of digital sales.

(UK numbers company Chart-Track does not log PC or digital sales.)

Warner Bros.' Lord of the Rings spin-off was beaten only by FIFA 18, which defended the chart top spot for a third week.

And then there was The Evil Within 2. Despite charting in third place, there was a gulf in sales between it and Shadow of War. Worse, it sold less than a quarter of The Evil Within's 2014 physical launch total.

The only other new entry in the chart, Friday the 13th: The Game's console version, entered in 15th place.

The full top 10 lies below: