Resident Evil 7's free Chris Redfield DLC is finally out in December

Resident Evil 7's long-delayed Not a Hero DLC will finally reach PS4, Xbox One, and PC on December 12th, Capcom has announced. As previously revealed, it'll be free to everyone with a copy of Resident Evil 7, no season pass required.

Not a Hero, which gained notoriety earlier this year for its inclusion of a curiously misshapen Chris Redfield, was originally expected to release in spring 2017.

In April, however, Resident Evil 7's director, producer, and executive producer, released a video announcing its delay, explaining that, "in the light of the incredible reception to the release of Resident Evil 7, we concluded that [Not a Hero] was not good enough to meet those high expectations. Our aim is for this content to match the high quality of the main game, so we need more development time in order to achieve that goal."

Not a Hero, says Capcom, takes place "after the horrific events that befell Ethan Winters in Resident Evil 7 Biohazard; Chris is on the hunt for Lucas Baker to bring an end to the Baker tragedy once and for all". It seems that other BSAA operatives have been unsuccessful in their attempts to thwart Lucas: "Can Chris save the team while also tracking down Lucas through perilous poison gas filled dungeons?"

Not a Hero isn't the only Resident Evil 7 DLC set to launch on December 12th. It's joined by Capcom's third and final bit of season pass story content, End of Zoe. This slightly enigmatic release features mysterious outdoorsman Joe who, says Capcom, "lives along the bank of the marshes and has a chance encounter with Zoe that sets both their fates in motion." Both End of Zoe and Not a Hero will support PlayStation VR.

If you own the Resident Evil 7 but not the season pass, End of Zoe will be available to purchase on its own for £11.99.

It'll also be included in the new Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition which, predictably enough, bundles up the base game and all available DLC - including Banned Footage Vol. 1, and Banned Footage Vol. 2 - for release on Xbox One, PS4, and PC on December 12th.