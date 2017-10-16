Jelly Deals: 10% off all games at Green Man Gaming this week

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

This week, if you head over to Green Man Gaming, you can grab an extra 10 per cent off any game you want. This site-wide offer also includes PS4 digital games (which are currently US only) as well as titles that already have discounts - you can just stack an extra 10 per cent discount on top in those cases.

The downside to all of this is the code itself. You'll have to enter 'SUCHWOW10' during checkout to get your 10 per cent discount. As far as long-dead meme references go, it's not the worst I've ever seen but it still elicited an out-load groan. Small price to pay for the discount, I guess.

It's a rare thing to see a site just straight-up take a chunk off the price of any game you like, though it does mean that there are far too many games on offer here to talk about all of them in detail. So, here, I'll just pick out a few highlights that you may want to have a gander at.

Perhaps most notably, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds can be yours for a little less than its regular price - the code will bring it down to £24.29 / $26.99 / €26.99. Alternatively, if you're a masochist, you can grab yourself a copy of Cuphead for £13.49 / $17.99 / €17.99.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is down to £36.44 / $48.59 / €48.59 when using the code, too, which isn't bad when the game still costs £44.99 on Steam right now. The upcoming Assassin's Creed Oranges becomes £36.44 / $48.59 / €48.59, The Evil Within 2 can be yours for £32.39 / $48.59 / €48.59 and South Park: The Fractured but Whole comes down to £32.39 / $48.59 / €48.59 with the extra discount applied. Failing all of that, you can grab the entire Deus Ex collection for £12.60 / $17.10 / €16.20

If any or all of this appeals to you, head over to Green Man Gaming's site yourself and have a look around. Be sure to enter the code at checkout to get your extra 10 per cent off, though.