Atlus has released a nifty retro Shin Megami Tensei Metroidvania, and it's free!

Japanese publisher Atlus has released a nifty freebie in the form of a retro-style, Shin Megami Tensei-inspired Metroidvania game for PC.

Shin Megami Tensei Synchronicity Prologue, as the game is known, first surfaced last week during a trailer for Atlus' upcoming 3DS remake Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux. Confusingly though, the video pitched the retro platformer's appearance as a gag, as a fake trailer made for an imaginary game.

Its apparently imaginary status hasn't stopped Atlus from releasing the surprisingly slick pixel-art effort in very, very real form, however.

Shin Megami Tensei Synchronicity Prologue can be downloaded now, and follows popular Atlus mascots Jack Frost and Pyro Jack on a non-linear side-scrolling jaunt through several locations inspired by Strange Journey. It's entirely in Japanese, though, and only works on PC, so if you don't have a working knowledge of the former, or a working example of the latter, you may struggle slightly.

If you fancy taking Shin Megami Tensei Synchronicity Prologue for a whirl, it's available on Atlus' site until December 24th.