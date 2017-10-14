Jelly Deals roundup: Quake Champions, Injustice 2, 4K OLED TVs and more

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

In case you've been asleep all month, you should be aware: video games are now coming out and it looks like they won't be stopping until the end of the year. Week after week, there's a big-deal release headed to shelves. Then there's Black Friday 2017 to contend with too, at the end of next month. Needless to say, this'll be a busy couple of months. That said, there's another batch of the week's best gaming and tech deals to check out, so let's go ahead and do that now. As usual, we've got deals that'll work in the UK, deals that'll work in the US and some deals that will work in both the UK and US, as well as presumably many other places. Let's get started.