Goat Simulator, Child of Eden now Xbox One backwards compatible

Xbox 360 games Goat Simulator and Child of Eden are now backwards compatible on Xbox One.

King of Fighters: Sky Stage is also now playable on Xbox One.

Child of Eden, Goat Simulator & KOF SKY STAGE are coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today https://t.co/qPMRNs2ZLo pic.twitter.com/LqxpJCqwMw — Larry Hryb (@majornelson) October 12, 2017

Child of Eden is an interesting game to get backwards compatibility. The rhythm game from Rez creator Tetsuya Mizuguchi was originally designed to show off gesture-based gameplay using Kinect, but can also be played with a controller. (The original Xbox 360 Kinect is not supported on Xbox One.)

Goat Simulator, meanwhile, is already available on Xbox One - but if you have the Xbox 360 version there's now no need to buy it again.

And it's Friday, so I'm going to watch the above video yet again.