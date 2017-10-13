Cuphead has sold over 1 million copies in the two weeks since it launched

In the two weeks since it launched on PC and Xbox One, gloriously fiendish run-and-gunner Cuphead has sold over one million copies, developer Studio MDHR has announced.

"Cuphead has only been out for two weeks and we never could have dreamed of the reception we've received from our amazing fans", the developer said in a post earlier today. "We wanted to take a moment to thank each and every one of you for your support and we're excited to share that Cuphead has gone platinum with over 1 million units sold!"

Cuphead's impressive sales milestone places it in the relatively exclusive ranks of other million-plus-selling indie hits, alongside the likes of Rocket League, Stardew Valley, Undertale, Super Meat Boy, Prison Architect, Braid, Don't Starve, and Minecraft. Not bad company to keep at all.

In his review for Eurogamer, Simon Parkin described Cuphead as, "a curious combination: a wondrous, everyman style with a dizzying, elitist substance". In my review for anyone on the other side of my door, meanwhile, I describe Cuphead mainly through gleeful hand clapping and high-pitched expletives.

Back to Studio MDHR for one final thought though: "We have worked tirelessly over the past few years to deliver a game that remained true to our vision, and we are both humbled and excited that so many people from around the world are playing Cuphead."