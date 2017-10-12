Eurogamer.net
Lewis Hamilton is to star in Gran Turismo Sport

Inspector Lewis' racing line.

By Martin Robinson Published

Lewis Hamilton, three-times Formula 1 world champion (and in all likelihood a four-times world champion, unless there's a miracle for Sebastien Vettel in the tail-end of this year's campaign), is to play a starring role in Gran Turismo Sport.

Hamilton is to provide expert advice in-game, and he's also a little input into Gran Turismo Sport's development, working alongside Polyphony Digital.

It's not Hamilton's first foray into video games - he had a cameo in last year's Call of Duty entry - and it's not the first time Gran Turismo has featured a superstar driver, either. Who can forget Gran Turismo 5's zombie Jeff Gordon? I certainly can't, no matter how hard I try.

