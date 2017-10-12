Friday the 13th's latest patch brings new Jason, map and counselor

Friday the 13th: The Game has a new patch and it's a killer. The free update brings new content to the game, including a new map, counselor, Jason and much-needed bug fixes.

The new map is Jarvis House, as seen in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter. You can check out images of the new playable map below.

Alongside the new map, there's also a new Jason (Jason Part Four) and hippy counselor called Mitch Floyd. Jason 4 unlocks at level 44 and wields a meat cleaver-type weapon called the "pig splitter". Mitch, being a laid back type of guy, has a high level of composure and repair but isn't particularly lucky. You can unlock him at level 24.

It's Friday the 13th tomorrow, so Gun Media and Illfonic are also running a double XP weekend from the 13th to 15th of October. Physical editions of the title will also be available to purchase from tomorrow for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

On the game's official website, Gun Media and Illfonic revealed their plans for moving forward with Friday the 13th.

"We have learned a lot over the last few months of being live and we have made the decision to move out a few items that were not listed in the road map to ensure we get better testing on the new content and allow time for developers to fix long standing bugs."

Here's the full list of patch notes:

Rain

The Rain feature is now available and players may have a chance to encounter this new weather in any of the current playable maps.

Counselors pushing

Counselors are now able to "push" other counselors.

In order to prevent players from griefing via "bodyblocking", we have introduced a new feature that allows Counselors to push each other. The player being pushed will slowly walk away in the direction opposite of the player pushing. This feature does not affect Jason.

Changes

Thick Skinned now reduces all damage. Perks that had their values adjusted will have no in-game effect until re-equipped.

The tooltip for Thick Skinned has been changed from "Take less damage from all incoming attacks." to "Take less damage."

"Originally, Thick Skinned was intended to reduce damage specifically from Jason's' attacks. However, there was a bug that was causing Thick Skinned to apply twice which in turn also caused the perk to incorrectly reduce all incoming damage. This issue was fixed in the last patch. After considering our internal testing and community feedback, we agreed that the previous iteration of Thick Skinned worked better for game balance when the inflated damage reduction values were no longer present."

Jason's Stun Duration timer has been adjusted.

"Jason's Stun Duration has been adjusted across all counselors and items to better balance the changes made by the previous bug fix."

Reduced the effectiveness of the Grease Monkey perk. Perks that had their values adjusted will have no in-game effect until re-equipped.

"Grease Monkey was individually causing too large of an impact. We have adjusted Grease Monkey to be more consistent with other perks."

All counselors now take the same amount of damage from traps.

"Traps have been adjusted to inflict the same amount of damage across all counselors. Players that activate a trap will now always be wounded unless equipped with an adequate trap damage reduction perk."

Bug Fixes

Perks

Fixed a bug that allowed players to keep perks with old balance values.

Fixed a bug where the Medic perk to show incorrect amount of charges on the Medical Spray item.

Fixed a bug that was causing the Grinder perk to unintentionally grant Jason additional XP.

Counselors

Fixed a bug that was causing weapon durability values to calculate incorrectly.

Fixed an issue where counselors could interact with nearby objects during 'breaking free' animations.

Fixed a bug that caused Pamela Voorhees' Sweater to sometimes not properly appear as equipped.

Fixed an issue that caused players to sometimes become stuck if they used the Emote Wheel while in hiding.

Fixed an issue that would sometimes cause counselors to disappear from customization menus.

Jason

Fixed a bug that was causing Jason 9 to have a higher base HP than intended. His HP should now properly reflect his tooltip.

Fixed a bug in Private Matches where choosing a player to be Jason in the pre-game menu was not working properly.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes crash the client if Jason grabs a Counselor that is sitting in a boat.

Fixed a bug causing Firecrackers to stun Jason through certain walls.

Tommy Jarvis

Fixed a bug that caused the Tommy Jarvis' arrival cutscene to sometimes not be displayed.

Fixed a bug that was causing a second Tommy Jarvis model to appear.

Fixed a bug that allowed Tommy Jarvis to be killed during his intro cinematic.

Fixed a bug that could sometimes cause Tommy Jarvis to spawn for a disconnected player.

Spectators

The "Police Arrival Timer" and "Match End Timer" are now properly in sync while in Spectator Mode.

Fixed an issue where after re-joining a session, the spectator will crash after spectating Jason's death.

Maps

General -Tidied up various counselor survival exploit locations on all maps.

Packanack - The Phone Box on the cabin can now be repaired regardless of the angle it is approached from. Fixed an issue that allowed players to drive out of bounds.

Packanack Small - Fixed an issue that prevented players from interacting with the Poker in one of the cabins. The Power Box outside of the barn is no longer being blocked by a tree. The stacks of hay bales by the Archery Range are now properly blocked off. Fixed an issue that caused players to be unable to pick up the Shotgun near the Archery Range.

Vehicles

Fixed a bug that was allowing players to cancel the animation while leaving a car.



User Interface

Jason is able to properly access the scoreboard again.

Spectators are able to properly access the scoreboard again.

Updated the font for the match intro movies.

Matchmaking

Reduced the timer to start the match (only when the lobby is full).

Sound