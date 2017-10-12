First look at Life is Strange: Before the Storm episode 2

Square Enix has revealed A Brave New World, the second episode of the three-part Life is Strange: Before the Storm series, will be released on 19th October for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Alongside the release date, Square Enix dropped an exciting new trailer which gives fans a taste of new characters and environments, as well as other characters who returning from the first game. You can check out the trailer below.

In the new footage we see Chloe and Rachel Amber becoming closer, as Chloe becomes more jaded with the world and David's integration into her home life. The new episode looks likely to bridge the gap between Rachel's relationship with Frank, Chloe's expulsion from Blackwell and her general bemusement with life.

"As Chloe and Rachel's family life continues to crumble, their friendship blossoms and the two girls discuss running away together," Square Enix said. "But before they can go, Chloe gets involved with an errand for Frank Bowers which puts her in a dangerous situation and exposes an uglier side to Arcadia Bay."