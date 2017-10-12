DICE offers clarification on Star Wars: Battlefront 2's controversial crate system

DICE has offered clarification on Star Wars: Battlefront 2's controversial loot crates and progression mechanics, telling players that "the complete system was not in the beta and will continue to be tuned over time".

In a blog post thanking beta players for their efforts, DICE explained that it will be"taking a look at some of the most discussed topics" following Battlefront's week-long beta.

Although the post offered a number of examples - ranging from a possible new best-of-three set-up for Strike mode to increased firepower for the First Order Flametrooper - the bulk of DICE's beta debrief is dedicated to the issue of loot crates and progression, offering some clarification on how these will work in the final game.

Addressing player concerns that loot crates could effectively lead to pay-to-win scenarios for Battlefront 2, DICE explained that, "as a balance goal", it's working to implement a system where the most powerful items can only be earned via in-game achievements. Additionally, it will be possible to earn crates - which include a mix of of Star Cards, Outfits, Emotes or Victory Poses - either by purchasing them with in-game credits or Crystals, or by completing challenges and other gameplay milestones.

Star Cards have been another thorny issue during the beta, given that these randomly dropped, dramatically game-changing skill cards have the potential to severely unbalance the game. However, DICE has assured players that they won't be doled out entirely randomly in the final release; rather, their acquisition will be based on individual level.

"You have to earn the right to be able to upgrade Star Cards and unlock most Weapons", it explained, "You can only upgrade or unlock them if you have reached a high enough rank, which is determined by playing the game." Any duplicate Star Card that you receive, incidentally, will provide crafting parts for upgrading the card of your choice.

DICE also took a moment to acknowledge requests from players that it be possible to participate in matches where everyone has identical cards with flattened values. However, it gave no suggestion that this is something it might actually consider implementing.

"We will work to make sure the system is balanced both for players who want to earn everything, as well as for players who are short on time and would like to move faster in their progress towards various rewards", DICE concluded. That sounds like a pretty Herculean task, and only time will tell if DICE can succeed.