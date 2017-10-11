Valve updates Counter-Strike's most iconic map

Valve has updated Dust 2, probably the most popular and iconic Counter-Strike map.

In a post on the Counter-Strike website, Valve said it had improved "player readability" throughout the map, refined movement around the world including cover, and, crucially, upgraded the visuals to be in-line with modern maps. But it stressed it has not redesigned the map, considered one of the most balanced in CS:GO.

To give you an idea of the work Valve has done, at Bombsite B a number of overly dark spots in Tunnels now have natural light pouring in via a crumbling, torn away roof. The broken down car at the bomb site has been moved a bit to allow more free player flow, and the break in the wall has now been widened. Scaffold has been simplified (metal pipes should no longer get in your way) and a few electrical poles have been moved outside the playspace.

More generally, Valve has revamped Dust 2's art. The Bombsite B section of the map is now a historic Kasbah under restoration while Bombsite A is a bazaar and hotel. The texture resolution has been quadrupled. The two pizza parlors are replaced by two dentist offices. There are new, upgraded character models, too.

"Dust 2 has evolved over the years into one of the most balanced and iconic CS:GO maps around," Valve said.

"With this in mind, we set out to refine it further rather than performing a wholesale redesign."

You can play the updated Dust 2 now via the CS:GO beta.