Mass Effect: Andromeda, Dead Space 3 coming to EA and Origin Access soon

EA has announced a new selection of titles and trials coming to its Origin Access and EA Access on-demand subscription services between now and the end of December, including Mass Effect: Andromeda and Dead Space 3.

Mass Effect: Andromeda, BioWare's much maligned but still surprisingly enjoyable space extravaganza, is the big one on the list, and you'll be able to play it as much as you want if you're subscribed to either Origin Access on PC or EA Access on Xbox One.

Dead Space 3's arrival, meanwhile, is notable largely because it means that the entire Dead Space trilogy is finally available on-demand, giving you the perfect opportunity to witness the series' disappointing decline, from sterling horror to bland action, first-hand.

Elsewhere, EA has lined up a number of "Play First Trials", offering the chance to try out a number of upcoming games prior to release day. Top of the pile is Star Wars: Battlefront 2, followed by a 10-hour pre-launch Play First Trial of Need for Speed: Payback.

Both of those will be available Origin and EA Access, but EA's third Play First offering - The Sims 4 - will only be available on Xbox One, marking the game's release on console.

If any of that leaves your curiosity piqued, you'll find more information over on the official EA Access and Origin Access pages.