Jelly Deals: Xbox One Elite Controller with Shadow of War or Forza 7 for £110

The Xbox One Elite Controller was introduced back in 2015, alongside a similarly 'Elite' version of the console itself. Boasting a litany of customisable parts and settings along with a premium quality build (and some very nice heft, to boot), the Elite Controller was and has remained the luxury option in terms of gaming controllers.

Originally priced at around £130, the Elite Controller has rarely seen a permanent discount in the years since. Even with the Xbox One X on the horizon, there's no sign of an update to the premium controller. There is, however, the chance to pick one up in one of two offers this week.

Firstly, perhaps the best value option is over at Argos right now. There, you can pick up an Xbox One Elite Controller with Forza Motorsport 7 or Middle-earth: Shadow of War for £109.99 altogether. You can opt to Click and Collect here as well if you fancy. While not the cheapest price at the moment, the option of getting one of two brand new releases for minimal extra spend is hard not to recommend.

Alternatively, you can skip that bundle altogether and grab just the controller at Amazon UK for £99.99.

For what it's worth, I've been using one of these controllers (along with the Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows 10) to play games on my PC for a few years now and it very swiftly became my favourite controller for PC games. I don't think I've used it with an Xbox One console in a long time.

Anyway, if you want to grab either one of these, head over to the links below.

