Eurogamer.net
  • PC

Jelly Deals: Some hugely discounted gaming PCs in the Currys clearance sale

Save up to £600 on selected tech.

By Jamie Wallace Published

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there. Look out for the Jelly Deals roundup of reduced-price games and kit every Saturday on Eurogamer.

Starting today, Currys PC World is having itself a big ol' clearance sale on a wide variety of techy bits. Most notably, there is a range of gaming PCs and laptops on offer with some pretty steep discounts - all while stock lasts.

PC_Specialist_HP_Omen

In terms of desktop gaming PCs, you can pick up this slightly embarrassingly named 'Vortex Inferno III' from PC Specialist for £699.97. That's a full £600 off its previous retail price. This particular model features an i5-6500 processor, 16GB RAM, a 2TB HDD and a GeForce GTX 1070.

PC Specialist Vortex Inferno III Gaming PC for £699.97 from Currys PC World

Alternatively, you can grab this HP OMEN 870-204na gaming PC with an i5-7400 processor, 8GB RAM, and an AMD Radeon RX-480 while it's £600 off, costing you £499.97 at the time of writing.

HP OMEN 870-204na Gaming PC for £499.97 from Currys PC World

HP_Omen_Barebones_PC

For the avid PC builders out there, you can save £250 on the absolute barebones version of HP's slightly 2001: A Space Odyssey-looking OMEN X. That'll run you £299.97 at the moment.

HP Barebones OMEX X 900-099n Gaming PC for £299.97 from Currys PC World

HP_Pavilion_Laptop

In terms of gaming laptops, you may want to check out this HP Pavilion 15-bc250na 15.6-inch gaming laptop, which features an i5-7300HQ processor, 8GB RAM, up to 11 hours of battery life and a GeForce GTX 1050, all in a slimline frame. That's discounted by £350, bringing the cost down to just shy of £500.

HP Pavilion 15-bc250na 15.6-inch gaming laptop for £499.97 from Currys PC World

You can find the entire range of Currys PC World's rather massive clearance sale on the link below, so take a look yourself and see if you can find a bargain. If you happen to find something you think is worth shouting about, feel free to leave it in the comments below.

Currys PC World Clearance Sale

About Jamie Wallace

Picture of Jamie.

Jamie joined Gamer Network as a commercial writer in 2016 and immediately placed a respectable fourth in his first office poker tournament. He can usually be found trying in vain to contain his fandom for Metal Gear Solid.

Comments (9)

Create an account

OR