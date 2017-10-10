Destiny 2 player discovers cool Overwatch Easter egg in Iron Banner

Destiny 2's hardcore PvP mode Iron Banner launched today - and players have already found a cool Overwatch Easter egg.

Iron Banner is the domain of Saladin Forge, an Iron Lord who narrates the action as players shoot each other to bits.

Saladin is voiced by Keith Ferguson, who, it turns out, also voices Overwatch hero Reaper. When you trigger Reaper's ultimate, he says "Die! Die! Die!" It goes like this:

Destiny 2 player Wayne Ng discovered that if you get the "We Ran Out of Medals" medal (defeat 20 opponents without dying) in Iron Banner, Saladin goes a bit, well, Reaper. It goes like this:

Here's a transcript of Saladin's dialogue:

"DIE! DIE! DIE - uh, sorry. I've, uh, I've been watching too many Iron Banner matches. What time is it? Shaxx? Shaxx, are you there? Can you get me a water? Stop yelling; it's just a question. I'M NOT OLD."

It's a cool Easter egg and one Activision's legal team probably had no problem passing through, given both Destiny and Overwatch fall under the mega publisher's umbrella. Indeed this isn't the first Overwatch reference to be found in Destiny 2. Bungie's shooter has a legendary grenade launcher called Play of the Game, which is a clear nod to Overwatch's Play of the Game feature, and a legendary sniper rifle called Widow's Bite (Widowmaker's sniper rifle is called Widow's Kiss).

In short, Bungie and Blizzard are nice mates indeed (the PC version of Destiny 2 is playable via Battle.net), and this lovely Easter egg proves it.