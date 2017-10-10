Call of Duty: WW2 datamined to within an inch of its life

The recent Call of Duty: WW2 open beta sparked the inevitable datamine - and a huge amount of unannounced information has been unearthed.

The Call of Duty: WW2 datamining began in earnest last week when a redditor called that232guy revealed pretty much everything there is to know about WW2's zombies mode.

Since then, dataminers have discovered reference to weapons, maps, scorestreaks, emotes, headquarters and more.

The information is collected in a seriesofposts on the Call of Duty: WW2 subreddit. It turns out the beta included four of a potential 13 maps available in the final game, and it looks like there will be four War mode maps (dubbed "raids" in the game files).

Meanwhile, it looks like the final game includes 18 scorestreaks and a huge number of emotes.

I'm most interested in the detail found about the new Headquarters social space. This 48-player map set on the beach of Normandy was inspired by the cities in World of Warcraft, but it sounds like developer Sledgehammer has been playing Bungie's Destiny, too.

The HQ features a quartermaster (where weapons are sold), a gunsmith (where weapons are forged) and an armoury (where armour is sold). There's also talk of loot, which comes in five rarities: epic, heroic, legendary, rare and common. There's a mail station, daily and weekly orders and contracts.

Responding to the leaks, Sledgehammer co-studio head Michael Condrey issued a statement to charlieintel.com, saying the whole thing was "disappointing for everyone involved in creating the game", but insisted some of the information is inaccurate.

Here's the statement:

"With betas, there's always the risk that some people will try and spoil that experience for others. We have had a couple things leak recently across multiplayer and zombies. It's disappointing for everyone involved in creating the game. But, in the spirit of transparency, we want to be up front about it. Some of the details were inaccurate, early, or still subject to change. Others we would consider spoilers. We never plan for leaks, but we also understand that it's hard for fans not to read the news when it's about something they are so excited to learn more about."