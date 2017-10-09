Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One

Destiny 2 has exclusive Lego-like in-game emblem if you buy toys

Mega bucks.

By Tom Phillips Published

Destiny 2 has an exclusive construction toy emblem to use in the game - if you buy one of its Mega Construx toys.

(Mega Construx is a brand from the makers of Mega Bloks - aka the company which makes fake Lego.)

Spend more than $15 on a Mega Construx set and you'll get the emblem, US retailer GameStop promised over the weekend:

The Destiny 2 Ravensteel Sparrow set costs $15.99, the Cabal Bruiser Battle set costs $29.99, and the Cabal Harvester Dropship costs a bruising $199.99.

In the UK, these new sets are not yet available on Amazon - although older Destiny ones are.

Destiny has previously partnered with Red Bull and Virgin Media for exclusive in-game Sparrows. What next? A Doritos-themed Destiny emblem? That would be cool and original.

About Tom Phillips

Picture of Tom.

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and all the stealth Destiny articles. @tomphillipsEG on Twitter.

Comments (16)

Create an account

OR