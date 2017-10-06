Xbox users can play online for free this weekend

Microsoft has announced that all Xbox One and Xbox 360 users will be able to play online for free this weekend, no Xbox Live Gold membership required.

The move is part of the company's ongoing Free Play Days intiative, which has previously been rolled out alongside the likes of Dead by Daylight, Skyrim Special Edition, Forza Motorsport 6, and Rainbow Six: Siege.

The cause for celebration this time around though is, of course, the arrival of the Star Wars: Battlefront 2 open beta. Both the beta and the free Xbox Live access will run from today until Monday October 9th.

And if you can't muster the energy to join in the Star Wars: Battlefront 2 beta fun yourself, you can always soak up Martin Robinson's initial impressions instead.