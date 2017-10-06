Star Wars: Battlefront 2 beta now available to all

The Star Wars: Battlefront 2 beta is now open for everyone to play, following two days of early access for those who pre-ordered.

(Or, thanks to a GAME cock-up, for those who simply bought a code for 10p).

Fancy giving it a go? You can now head to Origin on PC, or the Xbox One or PlayStation 4 stores to get the beta downloading.

You'll want to do that sooner rather than later, too. On PC, the beta weighs in at 22.8GB. PlayStation 4 owners will need to download 15.3GB, while Xbox One players will need 13.2GB of space free.

Feeling lazy? Stuck at work? Here are the download links you need.

Click here to get it downloading for Xbox One, via the Microsoft Store.

Click here to get it downloading for PS4, via the PlayStation Store.

Click here to get it downloading for PC, via Origin. (Sorry.)

Watch Ian "sausage fingers" Higton die a lot in our live Let's Play above.