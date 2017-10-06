No Man's Sky save overhaul headlines a new PC and PS4 update

The work to improve No Man's Sky continues with an overhaul of the save system in patch 1.38 released on PC and PS4 today.

You are now given five save slots and existing saves will be mapped to them. Each slot represents a new game and choice of mode, and has two sub-slots within it, one for auto saving (triggered when exiting your ship, dying, and buying a Freighter or claiming a base) and one for saving manually, via a save point or beacon.

The aim is to make managing saves between game modes "much easier", Hello Games said.

There are many other alterations and improvements besides, like dead planets having more varied weather and storms on humid/lush planets no longer being being toxic - though there's a chance for "very hot" rain to come splashing down, a bit like a slightly unpleasant shower.

There's also a chance for pesky pirates to spawn earlier when warping into certain systems, which reflects an effort to make your exploration a little more unpredictable and varied. And targeting different ships should be better now too, meaning fewer unintended space brawls.

A number of bugs have been fixed as well. Full 1.38 patch notes are below.

No Man's Sky arrived last summer amid a whole maelstrom of reaction, which sent Hello Games underground. But the developer appears determined to wrest No Man's Sky into a place of happier memory by releasing major updates with features like base building. Oli warped back in a year after reviewing No Man's Sky to see what had changed.

Improvements & changes

Made the temperature range of dead planets more varied

In-flight weather effects now vary in strength based on height

The Analysis Visor can now be used to scan farm plants and see the remaining growth time

Analysis Visor can scan ships to determine their class, type and value at a distance

The Analysis Visor can be used to see the approximate distance of resources discovered with the Scanner

Added error message when no outpost is found by the economy scanner

Added the ability to skip black bars when discovering a planet or solar system

Prevented the cursor being reset to the center of the page as you switch between pause menus

Trade outposts now provide hazard protection

Added a chance for pirates to spawn earlier than usual when a player warps into a certain systems, to add more variety to exploration and trading

Galactic map now respects user mouse sensitivity settings

Galactic map now respects user control inversion settings

Prevented trade terminals having a negative quantity of stock

Made trading terminal stock values replenish over time

Separated stock levels for trading posts and space stations in the same system

Lush biomes in survival mode now occasionally exist without an aggressive sentinel presence

Reduced cursor UI slowdown when using a pad

Improved NPC ship target selection in space battles, prevented them reacting to accidental player fire

Added exotic ship audio for AI and NPC ships

Added ability to transfer items to and from containers in your base or freighter

Added tooltip text to explain the planet icons on the discovery page

Added ability to sell items from ship cargo slots at terminals

Storms on humid/lush planets are no longer toxic; humid/lush planets now have a chance of their rain being very hot. Note: no new storms have been added, and the frequency of storms has not been adjusted. Humid planets that previously had freezing rain storms in 1.3 have had that storm type changes to heated rain.

Added ability to transfer items from cargo slots during maintenance interactions

Improved trading by giving NPCs independent stock levels

Made NPCs who give directions refer to a wider spread of locations

Added ability to rebind the discard key

Bug fixes