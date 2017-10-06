Gran Turismo Sport's full car list revealed

With just over a week to go until Gran Turismo Sport's final release, the PlayStation 4 game's full car list has been revealed - and it's a much slimmer offering than we've come to know from the series in the past.

Some 162 cars make the cut, which is a significant reduction from the 1197 featured in the base Gran Turismo 6 when it came out in 2013. Some of those cars, of course, were 'standard' models, with their roots in the PlayStation 2 era, and such models have been cut entirely for Gran Turismo's PlayStation 4 debut.

Still, it falls short of something like Forza Motorsport 7's 700-strong garage, and there are some notable omissions. There's none of the vintage machinery which has long been at the heart of the Gran Turismo and - in an omission that cuts deep for someone like myself who's dedicated to all things Hethel - there's not a single Lotus to be seen.

There are some big new additions, though, with Porsche making the cut for the first time - and bringing along their Le Mans-winning 919 P1 prototype as part of the quartet of cars coming from Stuttgart - and Toyota's TS050 also being introduced to the series.

The full track list has also been revealed, and while it boasts some 40 layouts over 17 courses, by my reckoning there's only six real tracks in the mix of fictional locales - those being Brands Hatch, Interlagos, Bathurst, the Nürburgring, Suzuka and Willow Springs. That said, give me the Nürburgring's Nordschleife and a decent selection of GT3 machinery - which Gran Turismo Sport can most definitely boast - and I'll be more than happy for a while.

As to how exactly other tracks and cars will be added to Gran Turismo Sport in the future - whether that's by free updates or paid-for expansion packs - remains unclear at the moment, but for now feast your eyes on the full car list. And rejoice that there's not a single Skyline in sight.