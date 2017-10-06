Gran Turismo Sport's full car list revealed

With just over a week to go until Gran Turismo Sport's final release, the PlayStation 4 game's full car list has been revealed - and it's a much slimmer offering than we've come to know from the series in the past.
Some 162 cars make the cut, which is a significant reduction from the 1197 featured in the base Gran Turismo 6 when it came out in 2013. Some of those cars, of course, were 'standard' models, with their roots in the PlayStation 2 era, and such models have been cut entirely for Gran Turismo's PlayStation 4 debut.
Still, it falls short of something like Forza Motorsport 7's 700-strong garage, and there are some notable omissions. There's none of the vintage machinery which has long been at the heart of the Gran Turismo and - in an omission that cuts deep for someone like myself who's dedicated to all things Hethel - there's not a single Lotus to be seen.
There are some big new additions, though, with Porsche making the cut for the first time - and bringing along their Le Mans-winning 919 P1 prototype as part of the quartet of cars coming from Stuttgart - and Toyota's TS050 also being introduced to the series.
The full track list has also been revealed, and while it boasts some 40 layouts over 17 courses, by my reckoning there's only six real tracks in the mix of fictional locales - those being Brands Hatch, Interlagos, Bathurst, the Nürburgring, Suzuka and Willow Springs. That said, give me the Nürburgring's Nordschleife and a decent selection of GT3 machinery - which Gran Turismo Sport can most definitely boast - and I'll be more than happy for a while.
As to how exactly other tracks and cars will be added to Gran Turismo Sport in the future - whether that's by free updates or paid-for expansion packs - remains unclear at the moment, but for now feast your eyes on the full car list. And rejoice that there's not a single Skyline in sight.
- Alfa Romeo 4C Gr.3
- Alfa Romeo 4C Gr.4
- Alfa Romeo 4C Launch Edition
- Alfa Romeo MiTo 1.4 T Sport
- Alfa Romeo 4C Gr.3 Road Car
- Alpine Vision Gran Turismo
- Alpine Vision Gran Turismo 2017
- Alpine Vision Gran Turismo Race Mode
- Aston Martin DP-100 Vision Gran Turismo
- Aston Martin Vulcan
- Aston Martin One-77
- Aston Martin V12 Vantage GT
- Aston Martin V8 Vantage S
- Aston Martin Vantage Gr.4
- Audi R18 TDI (Audi Sport Team Jo
- Audi R8 LMS (Audi Sport Team WRT)
- Audi Sport quattro S1 Pikes Peak
- Audi TT cup
- Audi TTS Coupé
- BMW i3
- BMW M4 Coupé
- BMW M4 Gr.4
- BMW M4 Safety Car
- BMW M6 GT3 (Walkenhorst Motorsport)
- BMW M6 GT3 M Power Livery
- BMW Vision Gran Turismo
- BMW Z4 GT3
- Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo
- Bugatti Veyron 16.4
- Bugatti Veyron Gr.4
- Chevrolet Chaparral 2X Vision Gran Turismo
- Chevrolet Camaro SS
- Chevrolet Corvette C7 Gr.3
- Chevrolet Corvette C7 Gr.4
- Chevrolet Corvette Stingray (C7)
- Chevrolet Corvette C7 Gr.3 Road Car
- Citroën DS3 Racing
- Citroën GT Gr.4
- Citroën GT Race Car (Gr.3)
- Citroën GT Road Car
- Daihatsu COPEN RJ Vision Gran Turismo
- Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
- Dodge SRT Tomahawk GTS-R Vision Gran Turismo
- Dodge SRT Tomahawk S Vision Gran Turismo
- Dodge SRT Tomahawk Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.1)
- Dodge SRT Tomahawk X Vision Gran Turismo
- Dodge Viper Gr.4
- Dodge Viper GTS
- Dodge Viper SRT GT3-R
- Ferrari 458 Italia
- Ferrari 458 Italia Gr.4
- Ferrari 458 Italia GT3
- Ferrari LaFerrari
- Fittipaldi Motors Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina
- Ford Focus Gr.B Rally Car
- Ford Focus ST
- Ford Mustang Gr.3
- Ford Mustang Gr.4
- Ford Mustang Gr.B Rally Car
- Ford Mustang GT Premium Fastback
- Ford Mustang Gr.3 Road Car
- Gran Turismo Racing Kart 125 Shifter
- Honda Civic Type R (FK2)
- Honda Project 2&4 powered by RC213V
- Honda Sports Vision Gran Turismo
- Honda NSX
- Honda NSX Gr.3
- Honda NSX Gr.4
- Honda NSX Gr.B Rally Car
- Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track
- Hyundai Genesis Gr.3
- Hyundai Genesis Gr.4
- Hyundai Genesis Gr.B Rally Car
- Hyundai N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo
- Infiniti CONCEPT Vision Gran Turismo
- Jaguar F-type Gr.3
- Jaguar F-type Gr.4
- Jaguar F-type R Coupé
- Lamborghini Huracán GT3
- Lamborghini Huracán Gr.4
- Lamborghini Huracán LP 610-4
- Lamborghini Veneno
- Lexus LC500
- Lexus LF-LC GT "Vision Gran Turismo"
- Lexus RC F
- Lexus RC F Gr.4
- Lexus RC F GT3 prototype (Emil Frey Racing)
- Mazda Atenza Gr.3
- Mazda Atenza Sedan XD L Package
- Mazda LM55 Vision Gran Turismo
- Mazda Roadster S (ND)
- Mazda Atenza Gr.4
- Mazda Atenza Gr.3 Road Car
- McLaren 650S Coupe
- McLaren 650S Gr.4
- McLaren 650S GT3
- McLaren Ultimate Vision Gran Turismo
- McLaren MP4-12C
- Mercedes-AMG A 45 4MATIC
- Mercedes-AMG GT S
- Mercedes-AMG GT Safety Car
- Mercedes-AMG GT3 (AMG-Team HTP-Motorsport)
- Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo
- Mercedes-Benz AMG Vision Gran Turismo Racing Series
- Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
- Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Gr.4
- Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3
- MINI Clubman Vision Gran Turismo
- Mitsubishi Concept XR-PHEV EVOLUTION Vision Gran Turismo
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition Gr.3
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition Gr.4
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition Gr.B Rally Car
- Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Final Edition Gr.B Road Car
- Nissan GT-R Gr.4
- Nissan GT-R Gr.B Rally Car
- Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 N24 Schulze Motorsport
- Nissan GT-R Premium edition
- Nissan GT-R Safety Car
- Nissan CONCEPT 2020 Vision Gran Turismo
- Nissan Nissan GT-R LM NISM
- Peugeot 208 GTi by Peugeot Sport
- Peugeot 908 HDi FAP - Team Peugeot Total
- Peugeot L500R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo, 2017
- Peugeot L750R HYbrid Vision Gran Turismo, 2017
- Peugeot Vision Gran Turismo
- Peugeot Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3)
- Peugeot RCZ Gr.3
- Peugeot RCZ Gr.4
- Peugeot RCZ Gr.B Rally Car
- Peugeot RCZ GT Line
- Peugeot RCZ Gr.3 Road Car
- Porsche 911 GT3 RS (991)
- Porsche 911 RSR (991)
- Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport
- Porsche Porsche 919 Hybrid (Porsche Team)
- Renault Sport Clio R.S. 220 EDC Trophy
- Renault Sport Mégane Gr.4
- Renault Sport Mégane R.S. Trophy
- Renault Sport R.S.01
- Renault Sport R.S.01 GT3
- Subaru VIZIV GT Vision Gran Turismo
- Subaru WRX Gr.3
- Subaru WRX Gr.4
- Subaru WRX Gr.B Rally Car
- Subaru WRX STI Type S
- Subaru WRX Gr.B Road Car
- Toyota 86 GRMN
- Toyota 86 Gr.4
- Toyota 86 Gr.B Rally Car
- Toyota 86 GT
- Toyota FT-1 Vision Gran Turismo
- Toyota FT-1 Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3)
- Toyota S-FR
- Toyota S-FR Racing Concept
- Toyota TS050 - Hybrid (Toyota Gazoo Racing)
- Toyota TS030 Hybrid
- Volkswagen Golf VII GTI
- Volkswagen GTI Roadster Vision Gran Turismo
- Volkswagen GTI Supersport Vision Gran Turismo
- Volkswagen GTI Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3)
- Volkswagen Scirocco Gr.4
- Volkswagen Beetle Gr.3
