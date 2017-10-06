Eve Online coming to mobile devices

Intimidating space extravaganza Eve Online is coming to iOS and Android mobile devices, developer CCP has announced.

Co-developed by PlayRaven, the new mobile game, currently known as "Project Aurora", is a free-to-play title set in the Eve universe.

While that might initially set alarm bells ringing, the scant few details CCP has currently released do seem to suggest this is closer to a fully fledged Eve Online experience than it is a half-hearted mobile cash-in.

Project Aurora is described as a massively multiplayer mobile experience filled with epic player stories. "In Project Aurora, players must work together to dominate the center of the galaxy, and become the most powerful corporation in the universe."

Project Aurora is set to release in a limited number of territories "in the near future", with a full release scheduled for 2018.