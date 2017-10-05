Eurogamer.net
Wham! Sony announces a new SingStar PS4 game

Sony has announced a modest new SingStar game for PS4, called SingStar Celebration. It's due Wednesday, 25th October, a day after my birthday in case you're wondering, and is part of Sony's PlayLink push. There's no word on price but I'm checking.

PlayLink is Sony trying to broaden the PlayStation audience a bit, much like how Sony broadened the PS2 audience with games like SingStar and Buzz! in the first place. But these days there's no need for an additional microphone or buzzer peripheral because we have smartphones.

SingStar Celebration, then, uses your - and your friends and family's - phone as the microphone via a free app. Otherwise it's SingStar as normal: sing along to a load of music videos while trying to match the pitch indicated by the blobby bars on screen.

There's a wide spread of songs including something by U2 for some reason, that bloody song by Kings of Leon, and Liam Gallagher complaining about how he has to make his own cups of tea now. Playlist below.

It looks like every other SingStar game!

  1. Adele - Hello
  2. ABBA - Dancing Queen
  3. Amy Winehouse - Rehab
  4. Avicii - Wake Me Up
  5. Blondie - One Way Or Another
  6. Brandi Carlile - The Story
  7. Britney Spears - Oops!... I Did It Again
  8. Calvin Harris & Disciples - How Deep Is Your Love
  9. Ella Henderson - Yours
  10. Elle King - Ex's and Oh's
  11. Fun. - Some Nights
  12. Hilary Duff - All About You
  13. Iggy Azalea feat. Charli XCX - Fancy
  14. Jason Derulo - Want To Want Me
  15. Kings Of Leon - Use Somebody
  16. Lost Frequencies - Are You With Me
  17. Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell - Ain't No Mountain High Enough
  18. Meghan Trainor - All About That Bass
  19. Oasis - Wonderwall
  20. OMI feat. Nicky Jam - Cheerleader
  21. One Direction - What Makes You Beautiful
  22. Roxette - It Must Have Been Love
  23. Shawn Mendes - Stitches
  24. Sia - Cheap Thrills
  25. Tegan And Sara - Closer
  26. The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey - Closer
  27. U2 - I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
  28. Wham! - I'm Your Man
  29. Young Rising - Sons High
  30. Zara Larsson - Lush Life

