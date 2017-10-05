Wham! Sony announces a new SingStar PS4 game

Sony has announced a modest new SingStar game for PS4, called SingStar Celebration. It's due Wednesday, 25th October, a day after my birthday in case you're wondering, and is part of Sony's PlayLink push. There's no word on price but I'm checking.

PlayLink is Sony trying to broaden the PlayStation audience a bit, much like how Sony broadened the PS2 audience with games like SingStar and Buzz! in the first place. But these days there's no need for an additional microphone or buzzer peripheral because we have smartphones.

SingStar Celebration, then, uses your - and your friends and family's - phone as the microphone via a free app. Otherwise it's SingStar as normal: sing along to a load of music videos while trying to match the pitch indicated by the blobby bars on screen.

There's a wide spread of songs including something by U2 for some reason, that bloody song by Kings of Leon, and Liam Gallagher complaining about how he has to make his own cups of tea now. Playlist below.