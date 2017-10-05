In Pokémon Ultra Sun and Moon you can go through a wormhole

Pokémon's upcoming enhanced re-releases of Sun and Moon will let you travel through a wormhole and visit the mysterious world where the series' new Ultra Beasts originated.

Introduced in Sun and Moon, Ultra Beasts are extradimensional Pokémon with - shall we say - outlandish designs. I'm not a fan.

Previously we had only seen these Ultra Beasts in the world of Pokémon. But in Ultra Sun and Moon you can travel to their world and see where they are from. It's the most significant departure yet for the re-releases, which will otherwise simply remix Sun and Moon's tropical region of Aloha.

Travel through the wormhole and you'll find the Ultra Beasts in their natural habitat - a futuristic-looking city named... Ultra Megalopolis. It is revealed below in today's new trailer for the games:

Ultra Sun and Moon will add three more of the Ultra Beasts for you to catch: UB Adhesive, which looks like a hair perming machine; UB Burst which looks like a disco ball ate a clown; and UB Assembly, which looks like a square pyramid on legs.