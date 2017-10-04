There's an official Stranger Things video game and it looks retro cool

Ever since Stranger Things came out on Netflix and took over the hearts and minds of '80s children across the world, people have said, this would make an awesome video game. Well, now Stranger Things is a video game.

The imaginatively-titled Stranger Things: The Game is an official Stranger Things video game that looks like old-school Zelda spliced with, well, Stranger Things.

It's out later today on the App Store and Google Play, and it's free, and there are no in-app purchases, which is a novel idea. It's almost as if it's designed to promote the second season of the show.

Anyway, the video below, from Touch Arcade, gives you a nice idea of what to expect. There are items to collect, a VHS library to complete, secret characters to unlock and of course the Upside Down to explore. Apparently when Season Two of the show comes out on 27th October, the developers will update the game with new gubbins.

Here's the official blurb:

"Add characters to your party. Solve puzzles using their unique abilities. Lucas can nail things from afar with his Wrist Rocket. Nancy has a whole bag of bats to swing. Punch your way to answers with Hopper, who's also not afraid to don his dashing yellow haz mat suit for a little Upside Down action.

"Born after 1984? You might want to start with Normal difficulty, which lets you explore at your own pace. Death isn't even that bad. However, if you've honed your skills on the unforgiving games of yesteryear, then Classic is the soul-crushing mode for you.

"Completionist? Collect all the Eggos and Gnomes. Complete the full VHS library. Check off all the achievements. Who knows what secret characters or exclusive, never-before-seen-footage of Season 2 they might unlock..."