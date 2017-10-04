Surprise! Here's Atom in Injustice 2

NetherRealm has yet to show off Hellboy, who is set to arrive in Injustice 2 as part of the game's Fighter Pack Two DLC, but that hasn't stopped the developer revealing a brand new character.

In Injustice 2, DC superhero Atom is physics prodigy Ryan Choi, who assumed the role of Atom when his mentor - and original Atom - Ray Palmer disappeared.

As you can see from the gameplay, Atom uses his quantum shrinking tech to change size and, according to the official blurb, "seek out his lost friend and further the fight for justice". He looks pretty cool zipping about the screen as a dot then slamming his opponent as a giant.

We're not sure when Atom will be out for Injustice 2 (Raiden and Premier Skin Black Lightning came out yesterday). We're still waiting on Hellboy's arrival, but the Atom trailer says he's coming soon. Either way, it shouldn't be long.