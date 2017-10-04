Horizon: Zero Dawn is getting a Complete Collection this December

Sony has announced that a Horizon: Zero Dawn software bundle-'em-up, called the Complete Collection, will come to PlayStation 4 on December 6th.

As you can probably surmise from its title, the Complete Collection includes both the original Horizon: Zero Dawn and its soon-to-be-released snow-heavy expansion, The Frozen Wilds. The latter, meanwhile, is still scheduled to arrive in DLC form on November 7th, as previously announced.

Unravel the mysteries of a world ruled by machines with #HorizonZeroDawn Complete Edition, including The Frozen Wilds, releasing Dec 6th. pic.twitter.com/YmoIBe2YTm — PlayStation Europe (@PlayStationEU) October 4, 2017

The Complete Collection will also include all the bonus content from the game's Digital Deluxe Edition, which equates to the Art of Horizon: Zero Dawn digital art book, an exclusive PS4 theme, the Carja Storm Ranger outfit and Mighty Bow, the Banuk Trailblazer outfit and Culling Bow, the Banuk Traveller Pack, the Carja Trader Pack, and the Nora Keeper Pack.

Horizon: Zero Dawn did well for Sony when it released early this year, managing to sell more than 2.6 million copies in the space of two weeks.

Eurogamer's Martin Robinson described it as "a work of considerable finesse and technical bravado" but one that "falls into the trap of past Guerrilla games in being all too forgettable", when he reviewed it at launch.