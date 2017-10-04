Eurogamer.net
A glimpse at an early version of Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks

And Raiden was playable.

By Wesley Yin-Poole Published

If you ever played 2005 Mortal Kombat spin-off Shaolin Monks, you'll remember it was a co-op focused beat-em-up with four playable characters: Liu Kang, Kung Lao, Sub-Zero and Scorpion. It looked like this:

Well, Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks didn't always look like that. To celebrate the series' 25-year anniversary, Mortal Kombat development chief Ed Boon took to Twitter to release an image of Shaolin Monks before it became a co-op adventure and featured only one character: Raiden.

The image shows Mortal Kombat's famous Thunder God at the bottom of the screen facing a waterfall. I played Shaolin Monks on my original Xbox and thought it was pretty good for a fighting game spin-off. At the time, the main Mortal Kombat series wasn't in a great place, so Shaolin Monks did well to keep me interested in the series. And so Boon's tweet serves as a cool glimpse at an early version of the game, which ended up selling over a million copies across the PlayStation 2 and original Xbox.

As it's the 25-year anniversary of Mortal Kombat, NetherRealm is reviving interest in the series with a few promotional events. We've already reported on Raiden being available in DC fighting game Injustice 2. Mortal Kombat X now has Living Tower challenges themed to previous Mortal Kombat releases: Mortal Kombat 1-4, Mortal Kombat: Shaolin Monks and Mortal Kombat (2011).

About Wesley Yin-Poole

Picture of Wesley.

Wesley is Eurogamer's news editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

