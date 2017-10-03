PlayStation 4 firmware update 5.0 released

Isn't 'firmware' a boring word? It sounds like a pair of body-control underpants. Anyway, PlayStation 4 firmware 5.0 has been released. It is 374.7MB.

The biggest additions come from an eSports push, and among them the ability to form teams for games while outside of the game, it sounds like. Problem is, the only games supporting the feature are Uncharted 4 and Mantis Burn Racing - for now.

Teams can register for upcoming events, can have customised names, logos and profiles, and can display results on their own team page. Teams can have up to 100 people and you can, apparently, be part of 60 teams at once, which sounds confusing. Team-chat is built in.

But pssht! Far more important is the new ability to disable pop-ups while watching a film. No more 'Minecraft has installed another update' while aliens are making first contact. If you want to see how downloads are doing you can now check them from the Quick Menu. You can also leave parties from the Quick Menu too.

Also coming in PS4 firmware 5.0: PS4 Pro owners can enjoy 1080p60 Twitch streaming; there are new parental controls to police individual PS4 accounts; and you can create and customise friends lists at long last. You can also now follow other people on PlayStation Network without being their friend - think Instagram. Eurogamer broke word of PS4 firmware 5.0 back in August - there's more on its nitty-gritty bits there.