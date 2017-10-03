Multiplayer suddenly returns to Pandemic's old Star Wars Battlefront 2

What a jolly coincidence! Multiplayer support has returned to the old Star Wars Battlefront 2 mere days before the open beta for the new Star Wars Battlefront 2 begins.

Pandemic's beloved Star Wars Battlefront 2 lost multiplayer when GameSpy closed down in 2014, although GameRanger helped resuscitate it. Presumably EA, with the Star Wars Battlefront reboot due the following year, had no desire to prolong the old service, but someone - Disney, it seems - does.

"Star Wars fans rejoice!" 'Disney' wrote in a Steam update. "Multiplayer support has returned for Battlefront 2. Now you can draft your friends to the 501st legion and join up to 64 other players in a heated online battle for control of the galaxy."

The GOG version of the old Star Wars Battlefront 2 is cross-play compatible with the Steam version, incidentally, so both communities can play together. It's also cheaper on GOG, discounted to £3.19, whereas it's £6.99 on Steam.

Meanwhile, EA's brand new Star Wars Battlefront 2 goes into open beta this weekend. You can play from tomorrow morning (8am UTC) if you've pre-ordered or you can join with everyone else on Friday (8am UTC). We'll be sharing our impressions of the beta at 5pm UK time (BST) today.