How the hell does someone finish Divinity: Original Sin 2 in under an hour?!

I never thought I'd see Divinity: Original Sin 2 finished in under an hour - heck I spent that long creating a character - but a 37 minute speedrun has been recorded, and not even a month has passed since launch.

The speedrunner, Onin, uses a bunch of exploits to achieve the 37:48 finish time. In this case Onin plays as Fane and uses the Play Dead racial ability to end fights and then waypoint away out of them. Onin can do this because there are no companions in the party - Onin is playing Lone Wolf (both a playstyle and talent for playing that style).

Onin also uses teleportation ability Tactical Retreat in combination with scoundrel skill Cloak and Dagger to keep stealthed while doing so. In this way Onin jumps around levels, cutting corners and accessing content before you otherwise would.

In other words, Onin is not playing the game as intended but then speedrunners do not tend to. All the same, bravo! This is the fastest completion I've seen.

Divinity: Original Sin 2 was released 14th September on PC, and it is brilliant. "A CRPG of unparalleled breadth and dynamism, Original Sin 2 is Larian's masterpiece," wrote Rick Lane in our Divinity: Original Sin 2 review.

Future Mac and console versions depend on the flagship PC version selling well, which it appears to be.