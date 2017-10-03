FIFA 18's first big patch tackles goalkeepers and shooting

EA has released FIFA 18's first big patch - and it makes some important changes to the game.

This update, available now on PC and soon on console, makes improvements to the goalkeepers, which some considered to be poor, and makes shooting slightly harder.

One of the chief criticisms of FIFA 18 is that it's too easy to score (there's more on this in our FIFA 18 review). In short, the keepers aren't great, shooting is pretty easy and quick-passing is incredibly effective. I found this to be a fun and, crucially, improved experience compared to FIFA 17, but some games do balloon out of control with too many goals.

Also on gameplay, EA has made Amateur and Semi-Pro difficulties slightly easier. Here are the relevant changes:

Tuned goalkeeper reactions in certain situations.

Tuned down the difficulty for Amateur and Semi-Pro difficulties.

Reduced shot accuracy and slightly increased goalkeeper reaction times in certain in-game situations.

On Career Mode, EA has added an option to delegate contract renewals and allowed users to renegotiate a contract with a player whose release clause has been paid.

Here's a welcome change: with regards to online modes, EA has improved the kit clashing logic. Hopefully this means we're less likely to see a kit clash online.

Here's an interesting one. EA has addressed an issue where players could control the goalkeeper in FUT Single Player modes. It seems players were starting the game, switching to the goalkeeper and letting the AI win for them. Was nice while it lasted!

And players will be glad EA has made improvements to the goal net animations, which were surprisingly basic at launch.

There's no word, however, on the much-requested return of Guest Play to FIFA Ultimate Team. Players have called on EA to add it to the game after it was found to be absent despite being in FIFA 17.

The patch notes in full are on EA's FIFA forum.