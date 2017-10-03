Dark Horse's next big Zelda book is a Hyrule encyclopedia

To date, publisher Dark Horse has released two beautiful, strapping Zelda-themed books in the form of the Hyrule Historia and Arts & Artifacts. It's now announced that a third hardback extravaganza is on the way early next year.

This newest book, The Legend of Zelda: Encyclopedia, is a 320-page whopper that promises a "comprehensive collection of enemies and items, potions to poes, an expansion of the lore touched upon in Hyrule Historia, concept art, screencaps, maps, main characters and how they relate, languages, and much, much more". Its innards will span the period from the first Zelda game right up to Twilight Princess HD, and it also has a nice blue cover.

The Legend of Zelda: Encyclopedia is due for release in April 2018, and has a confirmed price of $39.99 USD. Based on past experience (and a peek at various online retail listings), that will probably equate to around £29.99 in the UK.

This third volume will apparently be the final book in Dark Horse's Zelda-themed collection, following on from 2013's Hyrule Historia, and this year's Art & Artifacts. Both were gorgeous, glossy things, featuring plenty of beautiful concept art and behind-the-scenes material, including the revised, and highly controversial Zelda timeline. If this latest venture maintains a similar level of quality, it could be well worth a glance.