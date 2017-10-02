Stardew Valley comes to Switch this Thursday

Farming-and-wooing-based indie smash Stardew Valley is finally making its long-awaited debut on Nintendo Switch this Thursday, October 5th.

Developer ConcernedApe broke the news in a post on the official Stardew Valley blog, noting that the game will cost $14.99 on Switch, giving it price parity with the PC, PS4, and Xbox One versions.

Stardew Valley originally released in February last year and its gloriously exuberant take on Harvest Moon style farm life sims was a barnstorming success, managing to rack up more than a million sales in little over a month.

Publisher Chucklefish is currently working to add a long-promised multiplayer mode to Stardew Valley, which will eventually let up to four people live out an idyllic existence together, farming, fishing, mining, foraging, and flirting sexily with the locals and, presumably, each other.

The multiplayer update is currently scheduled to launch early 2018 on PC, Mac, and Linux, and will make its console debut on Switch before reaching remaining platforms.