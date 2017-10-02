PlayStation VR getting updated headset

Sony has announced a hardware update for PlayStation VR is in the works.

The updated PlayStation VR model will include a new design, packaging and an improved processor unit.

"The new version, model number CUH-ZVR2, features an updated design that enables the stereo headphone cables to be integrated with the VR headset and a slimmer, streamlined connection cable," said Sony. "There's also an updated Processor Unit that supports HDR pass through, enabling users to enjoy HDR-compatible PS4 content on a TV without having to disconnect the Processor Unit in between the TV and the PS4 system. This function can be used only when the VR headset is turned off."

Unfortunately those with the previous edition will not be able to swap the processor units, due to the cables being different, however all PS VR games will be compatible with both models.

The updated model does not have a confirmed release date yet, but will be the same price as the current PS VR bundles.