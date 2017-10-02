Nioh confirmed for PC, out November via Steam

Nioh comes out on PC via Steam on 7th November 2017, Koei Tecmo has announced.

The well-received samurai action game launched on PlayStation 4 back in February.

Nioh arrives on PC in Complete Edition form, and includes the base game and all three DLC expansions: Dragon of the North, Defiant Honour and Bloodshed's End.

The PC version also includes a brand new item, the Dharmachakra Kabuto helmet. Here's the official blurb:

The Wheel of Dharma kabuto is a form of "kawari-kabuto" - a family of helmets featuring fantastical designs. This helmet features a red-lacquered front crest of an ancient Buddhist symbol depicting the eightfold path to nirvana.

This holy image represents spiritual enlightenment attained by casting off one's worldly desires, and also holds the power to banish evil.

However, some claim this is not a Wheel of Dharma at all, merely a replica that looks as though it belongs on a device to regulate steam... Some have gone so far as to suggest renaming it to "Valve Kabuto," but why anyone would make a helmet featuring a valve is unclear...

The PC version can be played either on Action Mode, which features a stable 60fps, or on Movie Mode, which is described as a cinematic option that can expand the resolution to 4K. Koei Tecmo's note to press suggests you can't deviate from either of these two modes, no matter how powerful your PC.

The Steam page for Nioh is live now, and it reveals the minimum and recommended specs. Of note: Nioh requires a whopping 100GB of storage space.

Unlike the PS4 version, the PC version unlocks all seven weapon types, ninjutsu and onmyo magics from the beginning. If you finish the core game you unlock features such as the Dual Guardian Spirit. You also incrementally unlock access to the levels of The Abyss, which is Nioh's ultimate challenge.