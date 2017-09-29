The Wii Shop Channel shuts down in 2019, Nintendo has announced.

Originally reported by Gematsu, the closure is set for 31st January 2019. After this date users will no longer be able to buy titles or applications from the channel for the Wii or Wii U.

From 27th March 2018, users can no longer add Wii Points to their account. Those who have already bought WiiWare or Virtual Console titles will still be able to re-download this content, as well as use the Wii System Transfer to move items from the Wii to the Wii U.

However, these services will shut down in the future. Though a date has not been confirmed for this, players will still own this content as long as it is not erased from the Wii or Wii U unit.

Wii U users can still download titles from the Nintendo eShop, but unfortunately it won't have the same bangin' theme tune.