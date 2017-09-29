Eurogamer.net
Jelly Deals: Bandai Namco Publisher sale at Humble this weekend

Discounts on Dark Souls 3, Tekken 7, Little Nightmares and more.

A note from the editor: Jelly Deals is a deals site launched by our parent company, Gamer Network, with a mission to find the best bargains out there.

Head down to the Humble Store this weekend and you'll find the site celebrating all things Bandai Namco, with a publisher-specific sale only available over the next few days.

The sale is live now, ends on Monday 2nd October and features everything from Dark Souls 3 to Tekken 7 to Dragon Ball Z, with up to 75% off various titles.

Some stand-outs from this batch for me: Dark Souls 3 is down 60%, bringing the price to £15.99 / $23.99, as well as Little Nightmares for £9.59 / $11.99 and the incredibly divisive God Eater 2 Rage Burst coming in at £13.59 / $16.99. Dark Souls 3 needs no introduction, of course, but Little Nightmares is a charming little game (as much as a horror game can be charming, at least) and God Eater 2 is absolutely going to eat hours of your life if it's your kind of thing.

Here's a look at what's on offer

  • Dark Souls 3 for £15.99 / $23.99
  • Tekken 7 for £23.99 / $29.99
  • God Eater 2 Rage Burst for £13.59 / $16.99
  • Little Nightmares for £9.59 / $11.99
  • Get Even for £12.49 / $14.99
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse for £7.99 / $9.99
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for £15.99 / $19.99
  • Tales of Symphonia for £3.74 / $4.99
  • Enslaved Odyssey to the West for £3.74 / $4.99
  • Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+ All You Can Eat Edition for £2.99 / $3.74

That last entry, Pac-Man Championship Edition DX+, is an absolute must-play for everyone who has even remotely looked at a video game, in my opinion. Worth it for the menu music alone.

Bandai Namco Publisher Weekend Sale from Humble Store

