Headline Football Manager 2018 features revealed

This is a nice idea. Sports Interactive has announced the headline features of Football Manager 2018 as if it were a segment on a BBC News broadcast.

The studio anchor outlines the rumours swirling around the game and then introduces her roving reporter colleague in the field - well, stand - who is chasing the scoop. SI studio manager Miles Jacobson even makes an appearance, with a microphone shoved under his nose as he drives into the studio - a riff on a harried football manager during deadline day or, well, any other day really.

The big changes to Football Manager 2018 are: new graphics for the match engine; an altered scouting system; improved stadium design and match presentation; and increased depth to sports science and tactics.

There's also something called dynamics, "one of our big new features this year", said Jacobson, although he wasn't quite ready to go into detail on it. More information will follow in a flurry of upcoming videos.

Football Manager 2018, Football Manager Touch 2018, and Football Manager Mobile 2018 come out on 10th November.