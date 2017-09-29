Surprise! Flower is on the App Store

Enchanting indie title Flower is now available on the App store.

The announcement comes as a bit of a surprise considering Sony owns the Flower trademark and the game had launched on PlayStation consoles only. However, developer thatgamecompany, whose previous work includes Journey and FlOw, announced in 2012 it was negotiating plans to bring the title to a wider audience once its exclusivity deal with Sony ended.

Critically-acclaimed Flower lets players take control of the wind, exploring beautiful, lush environments using motion control. In the words of thatgamecompany, Flower is a "video game version of a poem, exploiting the tension between urban bustle and natural serenity".

"Playing as the wind, the player guides and grows a swarm of petals by interacting with other flowers and the surrounding environment," said thatgamecompany. "The goals and journey in each level vary, but all involve flight, exploration and interaction with the level. Flower's gameplay offers different experiences, pacing and rhythm to all players. Along the way, the environment will pose challenges to the player's progress."

Published by Annapurna Interactive, the iPhone and iPad version of the game is £4 on the App Store.