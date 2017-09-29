Developers rally together to raise money for UK charity

The games industry has joined forces to support severely physically disabled gamers all over the world through charity SpecialEffect's One Special Day event.

Companies including EA, SEGA and Rovio have partnered with SpecialEffect for the charity event, which sees them giving a day's UK profits, for one or more games, to the cause, with some giving their entire global income.

SpecialEffect is a charity which helps severely disabled gamers enjoy the fun and inclusion of playing video games. This includes occupational therapists and technical specialists travelling to gamer's homes to conduct face-to-face assessments and lending customised technology to players, allowing them to partake in the games they enjoy.

The charity also works with developers worldwide to make their technology easier to use for as many people as possible.

"We're here to make sure everyone can join in," said Dr Mick Donegan, founder of SpecialEffect. "For many of them it is the first time in their entire lives that they have been able to truly compete on a level playing field. It is so great to enable a severely disabled person to compete with a relative or friend for the first time."

The One Special Day event is running throughout today with SpecialEffect hoping to raise more than £100,000. So if you buy or make an in-game purchase from any of titles involved, you will be helping the charity's effort.

There will also be a 24-hour Humble Bundle sale from 6pm UK time and a Twitch stream taking place as we speak.

The games included in the charity event are as follows:

PC and Console Games

Dear Esther

Company of Heroes 2

Human Fall Flat

I am Bread

Surgeon Simulator

Stronghold Crusader Series

TerraTech

Mobile Games