Blizzard launches Battle.net mobile app for Android and iOS

Blizzard has released a mobile app version of its Battle.net software for iOS and Android.

Unfortunately the app doesn't do much right now, apart from letting users add players via Battletag or QR code, chat on the go and see which games friends are playing.

"If you've ever wanted to see what games your friends are playing while you're headed home on the bus, or quickly add a new friend you've met out on the town, now you can with the Blizzard Battle.net mobile app," said Blizzard.

"Available for iOS and Android, the Blizzard Battle.net mobile app brings social features from the Blizzard Battle.net desktop app to your phone."

The Battle.net app is separate from the Blizzard Mobile Authenticator and is rolling out globally today on the App Store and Google Play Store.