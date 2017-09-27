Xbox Games with Gold October lineup includes Gone Home

Microsoft has announced October's Xbox Games with Gold titles.

On Xbox One, Xbox Live Gold members can download indie adventure Gone Home for free during the month of October.

Also on Xbox One, sci-fi puzzle game The Turing Test will be available to download for free from 16th October to 15th November.

Xbox 360 owners will be able to download Rayman 3 HD from 1st October to 15th October. Then Medal of Honor: Airborne will be available to download from 16th October to 31st October. Both games are available to play on Xbox One via the Backwards Compatibility feature.