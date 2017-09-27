Eurogamer.net
  • PC
  • PlayStation 4

Scan and shoot: Shooty Fruity's VR splatfest in action

One smoothie operator.

By Vic Hood Published

Developers nDreams and Near Light took to the stage at EGX last week to give us a taste of their latest VR game, Shooty Fruity.

The multi-tasking VR title sees players partaking in normal supermarket jobs while defending the store from an onslaught of giant mutant fruit. Eurogamer played the zany title last month, finding it a lot of fun but extremely stressful.

In this session the developers take us through the game's first level where your task is to scan items through a checkout while shooting incoming fruit and protecting your till.

Due to a technical issue, our original stream of this developer session dropped. But not to worry, you can now catch it below:

Shooty Fruity is due out this winter on HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR.

About Vic Hood

Picture of Vic.

Vic is Eurogamer's intern. She writes news and can be found playing a bit of everything (whilst swearing very loudly).

