PSN is down for some users

May have something to do with Virgin Media.

By Wesley Yin-Poole Published

PlayStation Network is down for some users.

1

The PlayStation Store is currently offline.

We're unable to get online with our PlayStation 4, which says PSN is down for maintenance. The PlayStation Store is currently offline, too.

Sony's pointed the finger at Virgin Media, although we've received reports that users of other internet providers are also unable to use PSN.

Virgin has said it's aware of the issue and investigating.

We'll update as we get more.

Developing...

