PSN is down for some users

PlayStation Network is down for some users.

We're unable to get online with our PlayStation 4, which says PSN is down for maintenance. The PlayStation Store is currently offline, too.

Sony's pointed the finger at Virgin Media, although we've received reports that users of other internet providers are also unable to use PSN.

Engineers have now confirmed this is a Virgin Media issue. Please contact them for further assistance with connecting your console! — Ask PlayStation UK (@AskPS_UK) September 27, 2017

Virgin has said it's aware of the issue and investigating.

We are currently investigating reports that some customers are experiencing issues using PSN, for more informatio... https://t.co/YUbvfi8CrV — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) September 27, 2017

We'll update as we get more.

Developing...