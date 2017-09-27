PlayStation Plus October games lineup includes Metal Gear Solid 5

Sony's announced the PlayStation Plus games for October and the list includes a whopper: Metal Gear Solid 5.
Hideo Kojima's Solid Snake swansong is free to download if you're a Plus subscriber from 3rd October.
Elsewhere, PlayStation 4 users get Amnesia: Collection, which is a nice horror tie-in with Halloween. The Collection includes Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs and Amnesia: Justine, which were polished up for PS4.
It's worth noting Plus currently includes a couple of bonuses. All throughout October you can download PlayStation VR sports shooter Rigs and PlayLink party title That's You.
Here's the full lineup for Plus in October:
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (PS4)
- Amnesia: Collection (PS4)
- RIGS: Mechanised Combat League (PS Plus Bonus - PSVR Required)
- That's You (PS Plus Bonus - PlayLink)
- Monster Jam Battlegrounds (PS3)
- Hustle Kings (PS3)
- Hue (PS Vita & PS4)
- Sky Force Anniversary (PS Vita & PS4)
