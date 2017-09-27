PlayStation Plus October games lineup includes Metal Gear Solid 5

Sony's announced the PlayStation Plus games for October and the list includes a whopper: Metal Gear Solid 5.

Hideo Kojima's Solid Snake swansong is free to download if you're a Plus subscriber from 3rd October.

Elsewhere, PlayStation 4 users get Amnesia: Collection, which is a nice horror tie-in with Halloween. The Collection includes Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs and Amnesia: Justine, which were polished up for PS4.

It's worth noting Plus currently includes a couple of bonuses. All throughout October you can download PlayStation VR sports shooter Rigs and PlayLink party title That's You.

Here's the full lineup for Plus in October: